In Longview, the Go 4th festival has become almost synonymous with celebrating Independence Day. It’s one of the signature events of the year, drawing big crowds for its live music, classic fair food, games and fireworks.

Before Go 4th could become a Longview tradition, though, it would have to establish itself, build a following and sustain itself in the community. Planning the event is a lot of work even at the best of times, and the organizers have faced many challenges over the years.

Go 4th isn’t the only way people in Longview celebrated the Fourth of July. Some, like during the 1976 Bicentennial, looked pretty similar to the festivities of today. Others not so much. In 1929 locals marked the holiday with “Rolleo Days,” a celebration very similar to the Go 4th Timber Carnival. The Rolleo focused on exhibitions of logging skill like tree-climbing, axe-throwing and the log rolls that gave the event its name.

1970s

On March 25, 1977, the Go 4th Committee was established as the city’s official celebration group for the Fourth of July, linking the holiday in Longview with the name “Go 4th.” The 10-member committee was headed by Harry Grindeland, committee chairman, while the remaining nine represented three service clubs: the Jaycees, the Pioneer Lions and Longview Rotary.

Many of the traditional fixtures of Go 4th were already part of the festivities at the time. The first official Go 4th featured parades, fireworks, a timber carnival, a vendor area (then called the flea market) and a beer garden (now the Spirits of Longview). That’s not to say Go 4th has always been the same. Some events came and went, like disco dances in the street, taekwondo demonstrations or barbershop quartets.

Whether Go 4th would continue to be the city’s official Fourth of July celebration was initially unsure; the June 29, 1977 edition of The Daily News noted that “community financial support will enable the celebration to become an annual event.”

It turns out they didn’t have much to worry about.

By July 28, the Go 4th Committee had tallied its fundraising and weighed them against expenses, reporting they had come out with about $6,000 in profit. And with that, they were off. Go 4th would be back next year, and eventually become the fixture we know now.

The next year saw the introduction of the traditional Go 4th buttons. Sold for a dollar a piece, they offered admission to Go 4th events. Grindeland said his goal was to sell 10,000 buttons to offset the cost of fireworks and finance prizes for the timber carnival. One of the first to buy a button was Warren G. Magnuson, Washington federal legislator for 44 years. The future President pro tempore of the Senate was in his sixth Senate term at the time. Though the prize raffle wouldn’t be added until the following year, buttons were an immediate hit.

1980s

Go 4th continued to grow in popularity. In 1981, between 20,000 and 30,000 people were crowding around Lake Sacajawea to watch the fireworks show, according to then-Go 4th Communications Director Bill Pontious. Unfortunately, this increase in attendance didn’t translate to greater profits and the Go 4th Committee reported they ran a $4,000 deficit during the event.

Even worse, several people were injured by fireworks that year. Four personal injury claims, as well as two clothing damage claims, were filed as a result. The committee even considered moving the fireworks display from the lake to the bank of the Columbia River to prevent a second occurrence, though ultimately that plan went nowhere. Instead, they roped off dangerous areas around the lake bank and Lions Island.

Luckily, the committee maintained strong community support and bounced back out of debt through community fundraisers and donations.

The late 1980s were a good time for Go 4th, with little drama except for the rising number of RVs blocking off Kessler Boulevard. Then-Mayor Dennis Weber called the situation “a Berlin Wall of RVs,” as motorhomes would arrive days before Go 4th and stake out a choice spot, crowding out everyone else. The situation was eventually dealt with by revising parking code, which banned RVs from parking along Kessler during and immediately before the event.

1990s

While most of the 1980s were easy, the ‘90s were not so kind. The first Go 4th of the decade left many attendees grumbling after the fireworks, as a show that normally ran for 20-30 minutes concluded in only 12. Many attendees at the time agreed the show they got was fun, but too short, especially if they drove a long distance for the show. Kelso local and former TDN Copy Editor Ross Hight, recalling the event years later, said “it was too short, but its intensity was a springboard into a lifetime of patriotism.”

Another challenge came with a revision to the state fire code. Changes in May 1990 meant that, as of the 1992 Go 4th, they could no longer launch fireworks from Lions Island. The Longview Parks Department began planning to build a new dock in early 1991, but delays in permitting brought the deadline dangerously close.

It seemed like the fireworks display might be a no-go that year, but on June 30, the Lions Island dock was completed. Thanks to a combination of donated money, materials and labor, the show could go on as planned. The dock is still used today for this purpose.

Yet another controversy was bubbling up around the same time. The Pioneer Lions had been running the Go 4th beer garden for decades as one of their major fundraisers, averaging sales of 1.2 beers a second to generate $10,000 a year for the group. However, pressure from community protestors had Go 4th organizers rethinking their involvement.

While there had been some criticism of the beer garden during the ‘80s, it reached a new level by 1990 that had organizers considering stopping the event. It had become a hot-button issue that the City Council weighed in on. Then-assistant city manager Nelson Graham, in February 1992, said the majority of the council at the time opposed having a beer garden and felt it sent a “mixed message” to people, as the city also ran a DARE program. This left many believing the days were numbered for the event, with TDN declaring that “last call” was looming.

The Pioneer Lions objected to this decision, saying the event had no history of disturbances and was an important fundraiser for them. The event went ahead in 1992 after the council conceded they had not given the Lions time to organize a replacement fundraiser and its sudden loss would be crippling for the Lions’ community efforts, like providing free vision care and scholarships for local youth.

The following year, the council rethought their stance. Rather than refusing a license to the Lions, they worked out a deal where the beer garden would be renamed the “Go 4th Festival Garden” and would move from its location near the post office to the fairgrounds.

John Claypool, Pioneer Lions president at the time, said these were “necessary compromises” and emphasized the positive aspects of the change, saying the new location would allow many more attendees than they’d previously been able to accommodate. The event continues at that site to this day, though it now uses the name “Spirits of Longview.”

Though the beer garden debate was settled in 1993, a new problem emerged at that year’s timber festival. The event’s accident-free streak came to an end when a competitor injured her upper leg. When the woman threatened to sue Go 4th, saying she had no insurance and expected to be compensated, the event planners discovered they had a gap in their insurance coverage leaving them liable for her injury. In April 1994, the Go 4th committee announced the timber festival would be canceled.

On June 7, 1994, Go 4th announced it had found an alternate approach that would let the timber carnival proceed. Rather than host a contest themselves, as they had done in the past, Go 4th would sponsor a professional exhibition open by invitation and requiring all participants have their own insurance.

The 1996 fireworks show was marked by a similar mistake as the 1990 iteration, with the pyrotechnician accidentally setting off a 700-shell fireworks rack. The entire show only ran for 12 minutes, which was far short of the contracted minimum of 20. After cutting the display short, the show was met with booing by the crowd and, later, dismissal of the technician who ran the display. Go 4th organizers were especially sour on this, saying that 1996 was their most attended show yet, but the display in Kalama had outperformed them due to the contractor’s blunder.

After several rough years, Go 4th went off with nary a hitch in ‘97 and ‘98. In 1999, though, the Go 4th committee called for new blood. Many of the stalwarts who had guided the organization over the decades had retired and nobody had stepped up to fill them. Some even worried that the future of the event was in doubt, and the Sandbaggers wondered if they might be the ones who have to step up and take over the event. In May of that year, the group called for volunteers to guide the festival forward.

Just as in 1977, when the possibility of Go 4th was up to public support, locals stepped up to back their celebration. The committee’s call for new members was answered, as they elected a new president, vice president, secretary and treasurer in October of that year.

That year’s Go 4th also had a surprise addition to its fireworks display: a blackout at the lake. A grid failure in the area killed power to the park just as the fireworks hit their grand finale, and what would normally have been an inconvenience, instead left the audience in awe.

2000s

At the end of the year, the Go 4th Committee decided to undertake a new task: construction of Hemlock Plaza. The project near Martin Dock, estimated at $200,000, was funded through the sale of engraved bricks, with work beginning in January 2000. Besides being a visual addition to the area, they were also adding planter boxes that concealed water and power hookups that could be used for Go 4th and other events.

The work was paused in February when Longview’s Historical Preservation Committee decided they needed more time to analyze whether it would be appropriate for Lake Sacajawea, as it is listed on local and national historic registries. The decision proved to be controversial among locals, and the group gave their go-ahead in March. Though the planners initially hoped to be done with the project by Go 4th, only the planter boxes were ready. The rest of the project would not be completed until December 2004.

Besides the plaza, though, the 21st century was rather smooth sailing for Go 4th. Besides minor rules changes, such as a 2005 revision to rules on reserving spots, the event planners got the chance to focus on the important things: fireworks, cardboard boats, parades and buttons.

The 2008 Great Recession did not spare Longview, though, and Go 4th felt its impact as well. In November 2008, the committee revealed they would need to raise $10,000 to pay for event security. The city of Longview had, in light of budget shortfalls, opted to not cover police overtime for non-city events, leaving Go 4th to cover the bill.

Organizers weren’t going to give up, and launched fundraising efforts. They were also invited to apply for a tourism grant, and though they weren’t sure they would win it, they pressed on regardless. The committee overseeing the city’s lodging tax also threw their support behind the group, saying they could pay for the event out of the $13,000 in the fund at the time. But the city reversed its plan to ask the committee to cover security in April 2009, clearing the way for the year’s festival.

With that crisis averted, Go 4th could get back to focusing on event planning. They introduced one of their most popular events in 2009: the cardboard boat regatta. Organizers pictured the event as “a wild showcase of the public’s imagination,” — and that was what they got. Fifty-one boats joined the first race, ranging in style from a produce stand to a replica of the Seahawks’ home stadium.

Things were again pretty by-the-book for Go 4th in the following years. Instead of major threats to their future, they dealt with minor hiccups like computer glitches and name changes. They wouldn’t face another serious crisis until early 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe.

Recent years

Go 4th, like other events, struggled with trying to adhere to social distancing guidelines, especially in the early months before the COVID vaccine was readily available. After months of trying to figure out a way to safely execute the event, event director Arlene Hubble announced on May 1, 2020, the event would be canceled for the year.

The next year, things went down to the wire. The word on everyone’s lips was “reopening” and how they could accomplish it. Longview tentatively cleared the festival on June 10, 2021, on the condition that the state’s expected lift on pandemic restrictions proceeded as planned. Hubble said she and other organizers didn’t start reaching out to sponsors and vendors until spring, leaving them lagging in preparation. But dubbing 2021 their “comeback year,” they threw themselves into planning.

It was a sprint, but their efforts were successful. Thousands came rushing back, eager to enjoy Go 4th. Though the timber festival had to be canceled, as organizers couldn’t book the show in such a short window of time, it was a welcome return of normality to a world that felt like anything but.

While the committee was able to plan normally in 2022, that year was also far from headache-free. With competition for fireworks operators tougher than ever before, the Go 4th committee found itself unable to book one to run the show. Instead, they booked a laser light show with musical accompaniment. While the group had opened for bids in the usual time and fashion, a large fireworks company in Olympia had recently closed, likely limiting supplies for individual operators.

Fireworks fans don’t need to worry this year, though. Go 4th has its pyrotechnic situation well in hand, and the timber festival is making a return for the first time since 2019. Hopefully, this is the beginning of another stretch of quiet, but fun years for the city’s long-running Fourth of July tradition.

Go 4th timeline 1977: Go 4th Committee established. 1978: Go 4th buttons are sold for the first time. 1992: Go 4th fireworks can no longer fire from Lions Island due to state fire code changes, and the nearby dock is built to host the launch instead. 1993: The Pioneer Lions beer garden moves from near the post office to the fairgrounds. 1994: The Go 4th Committee switches to sponsoring a timber contest as opposed to hosting the event to avoid being liable for injuries. 2000: Crews start construction of Hemlock Plaza which includes planters that conceal water and power hookups needed for events like Go 4th. 2009: The Cardboard Boat Regatta runs its inaugural race. 2020: Go 4th is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.