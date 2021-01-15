'History in the making': historical committee, museum ask for COVID-19 stories

COVID-19 has touched everyone this year, in ways big and small. The Cowlitz County Historic Preservation Committee and the Cowlitz County Historical Museum want to document what it was like to live through this stretch of history.

“We need to collect (stories) and material cultural items that can be used to explain and interpret this event in the future,” Museum Director Joseph Govednik said.

The Historic Preservation Committee and the museum have launched an online survey on their websites where people can submit tales of their experiences. For people who would rather express themselves with art or other objects, those can be emailed to winng@co.cowlitz.wa.us or mailed to Cowlitz County Historical Museum, 405 Allen Street, Kelso, WA 98626.

If you would prefer to drop off the art in person, call the museum at 360-577-3119 to arrange a delivery.

This is the second COVID-19 survey the museum has put out, Govednik said, with expanded questions and options to share. The first was launched in May at the start of many “lockdowns,” and he said he’s interested to see how feelings might have changed now that there’s “light at the end of the tunnel.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}