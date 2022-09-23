Historical fiction book accounts 'Hero of the Yacolt Burn' by Woodland author

WOODLAND — A Woodland native released a fictional tale based off one of Washington state's largest recorded forest fires, which occurred 120 years ago this month.

The Yacolt Burn destroyed nearly 240,000 acres in Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 1902, and killed 38 people, according to a historylink.org article.

Douglas Maynard grew up hearing about the fire. He could see the scars of burnt trees near his grandparents' home near the Lewis River Valley.

Later, as a history teacher, he read about an unidentified man who walked into the oncoming blaze to save his neighbors.

The mysterious man inspired Maynard to write the fictional "Hero of the Yacolt Burn," which was released last June and is available on sites like amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

Maynard named the legendary man Thomas Merriman, describing him as a loyal, hardworking dreamer who reached the west by wagon with the Bidwell-Bartleson Party — the actual first wagon train to reach California.

Years later, Maynard writes Merriman headed into the Yacolt Burn blaze at age 79 to rescue his neighbors and friends.

No organized fire response existed in the area in 1902, according to the historylink.org article, allowing the fire to grow wildly, and leaving at least 146 families without homes.

The following year, a state fire warden was established in response to the blaze, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. The 90,000-acre Yacolt Burn State Forest is named after the fire, the DNR says.

Maynard said the tale will shed light on past regional events.

"I recommend people read the book because it's a great story and relates to our local history," he said.

The 164-page piece is Maynard's second published book. He also wrote the 2016 coming-of-age novel "Three Summers: The Greatest Game."