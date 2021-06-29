Historic preservation grants awarded to protect Longview city documents, Cowlitz County trail

Longview has historic documents. Cowlitz County has a historic trail. Preservation committees received state grants earlier this month to begin projects that will protect both.

The city and county were two of the 11 recipients of certified local government grants announced earlier this month. The grants are provided by the Washington Department of Archaeology and Historical Preservation to local governments conducting historical surveys or planning educational projects about the area.

Longview received a $3,300 grant to preserve a set of the original planning documents for the city. The Longview Room at the Longview Public Library holds a set of hand-drawn maps from 1923 that Robert A. Long ordered from Hare & Hare Architects as he made plans for the city. The master plans include the original street layouts for Longview along with R.A. Long Park, Lake Sacagawea and some individual buildings.

Longview Public Library has been scanning other historical material into its online digital archive, but circulation specialist Lisa Hegpeth said many of the oldest maps are too large to work with the current equipment. The grant will allow the documents to be sent to a third-party company that can perform the digitization.

