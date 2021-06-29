Historic preservation grants awarded to protect Longview city documents, Cowlitz County trail

Longview has historic documents. Cowlitz County has a historic trail. Preservation committees received state grants earlier this month to begin projects that will protect both.
The city and county were two of the 11 recipients of certified local government grants announced earlier this month. The grants are provided by the Washington Department of Archaeology and Historical Preservation to local governments conducting historical surveys or planning educational projects about the area.
Longview received a $3,300 grant to preserve a set of the original planning documents for the city. The Longview Room at the Longview Public Library holds a set of hand-drawn maps from 1923 that Robert A. Long ordered from Hare & Hare Architects as he made plans for the city. The master plans include the original street layouts for Longview along with R.A. Long Park, Lake Sacagawea and some individual buildings.
Longview Public Library has been scanning other historical material into its online digital archive, but circulation specialist Lisa Hegpeth said many of the oldest maps are too large to work with the current equipment. The grant will allow the documents to be sent to a third-party company that can perform the digitization.
"Every time you take them out, there's a risk because they are so fragile," Hedgpeth said. "This way, we can send them out one time to get scanned, possibly frame the originals and still versions for the public to see."
Longview planning manager Adam Trimble worked with the city's Historic Preservation Commission and the library on the grant proposal. Trimble said the scanning process could begin in October and will be finalized as the city builds up for its 100-year anniversary over the next two years.
Cowlitz County was awarded $5,100 to provide historical context and records for the Cowlitz Trail. George Winn, the policy and outreach planner for Cowlitz County Building & Planning, said the entire Yakima-Cowlitz trail served as travel routes for pioneers and Native American tribes across the Cascades. The grant specifically focuses on the section between the Columbia River and the northern county border.
"We are not rebuilding the trail or putting in a new walking path," Winn said. "This is more of a memorialization of how the trail has impacted people over the last century."
The full county project will go through records dating back to the 1860s to discuss how the trail has been used. Winn said the final project will involve educational materials for the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, informational signs along the trail and videos made by the preservation committee.
Cowlitz County previously received certified local government grants to make an educational video series on YouTube and partner with local history groups in Ryderwood and Stella.