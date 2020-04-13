Hillary Strobel to hold online town hall Tuesday morning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Longview City Councilwoman Hillary Strobel will hold a virtual town hall Tuesday morning on the video streaming platform Zoom.

The town hall will begin at 10 a.m. It will cover topics such as receiving critical services, designing a budget that includes incoming emergency funds, loss of revenue due to business closures and safe responses to COVID-19, Strobel said in a release.

Strobel directed people to the county's Incident Management Team’s website for local information: www.CowlitzCovid19.com.

"We are doing much better than many other counties, and I’m very proud of our officials for working together and saving lives," she said.

To participate in the meeting, visit this link: https://bit.ly/2wGWIME

The meeting ID is: 285 764 2559

