Kelso's annual Highlander Festival, a celebration of Scottish and Celtic culture, will be held Sept. 9 and 10 at Tam O'Shanter Park. The two-day event has a busy schedule including Highland games, Scottish music and dancing, a silent auction and two Kirkin' of the Tartan worship services.

The Kelso Rotary Club will participate with their annual Duck Race Sept. 10 to raise money for charities and scholarships.

Schedule

Sept. 9

8 a.m.: Registration for Individual Heavyweight Athletics.

9 a.m.: Clan tents and food and craft vendors open, and the Individual Heavyweight Games begin. Parade lineup begins in downtown Kelso.

10 a.m.: Festival parade from downtown Kelso to Tam O'Shanter Park. The Kelso Garden Club Flower Show "Journey Through the Highlands" is held in the park's new covered area. The Highland Dance Competition's morning session begins.

11 a.m.: Silent auction begins.

11:30 a.m.: Dance Premier Choreography and entertainment under the covered area with Beltaine.

12:30 p.m.: The opening ceremonies including the posting of colors, procession of dignitaries and Parade of Clans.

1 p.m.: Highland Dance Competition's afternoon session.

1:15 p.m.: Beltaine performance.

2:15 p.m.: Fort Vancouver Pipe Band performance.

3:15 p.m.: Tacoma Scots Pipe Band performance.

4 p.m.: Beltaine performance.

4:45 p.m.: Silent auction ends and winners are announced.

Sept. 10

8 a.m.: Check-in for Team Heavyweight Athletics and Kirkin' of the Tartan worship service in the park.

9 a.m.: Team Heavyweight Games begin.

9:30 a.m.: Kirkin' of the Tartan worship service at Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church, 206 Cowlitz Way, followed by a reception.

10 a.m.: Clan tents and food and craft vendors open.

11 a.m.: Beltaine performance.

12 p.m.: Wicked Tinkers performance.

1 p.m.: Beltaine performance.

2 p.m.: Wicked Tinkers performance and the Kelso Rotary Club's Duck Race.

3 p.m.: Beltaine performance.

4:15 p.m.: Wicked Tinkers performance.