Highlander Festival cancelled; parade will go on

Kelso's Highlander Festival will be canceled year due to COVID-19, but the parade may still continue in a socially distanced way, Kelso City Manager Andrew Hamilton announced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Hamilton said the festival committee is working to modify the parade portion of the annual event, which takes place in early September and celebrates the Scottish roots of its early settlers.

“It would appear that the parade, with some changes, could continue this year and people could socially distance. Families would be able to be together on the parade route itself,” Hamilton told the City Council.

Hamilton also told the council that the city signed an interim use agreement for Stan Rister Stadium with Kelso Babe Ruth Youth baseball for the rest of this year and is working on a new contract for next year. The interim agreement is an extension of the 2019 agreement. The city and Babe Ruth had disagreed over a new proposed agreement adding a $2,400 “maintenance fee” for Kelso High School’s 12 scheduled home games, plus $200 per any subsequent playoff game.

The council also heard from seven citizens, six of whom called for park playground equipment and the Catlin Rotary Spray Park to reopen and one of which said he didn’t want them opened unless enough safety measures could be taken.