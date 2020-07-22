Highlander Festival cancelled; parade will go on

Kelso's Highlander Festival will be canceled year due to COVID-19, but the parade may still continue in a socially distanced way, Kelso City Manager Andrew Hamilton announced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Hamilton said the festival committee is working to modify the parade portion of the annual event, which takes place in early September and celebrates the Scottish roots of its early settlers.
“It would appear that the parade, with some changes, could continue this year and people could socially distance. Families would be able to be together on the parade route itself,” Hamilton told the City Council.
Hamilton also told the council that the city signed an interim use agreement for Stan Rister Stadium with Kelso Babe Ruth Youth baseball for the rest of this year and is working on a new contract for next year. The interim agreement is an extension of the 2019 agreement. The city and Babe Ruth had disagreed over a new proposed agreement adding a $2,400 “maintenance fee” for Kelso High School’s 12 scheduled home games, plus $200 per any subsequent playoff game.
The council also heard from seven citizens, six of whom called for park playground equipment and the Catlin Rotary Spray Park to reopen and one of which said he didn’t want them opened unless enough safety measures could be taken.
Kelso resident Kirsten Markstrom, who has written with the same request in the past, pointed to Longview reopening its playground equipment. She said kids needed a safe place to play in water as the weather got hotter.
“Give the children of Kelso some sense of normalcy,” she said in her letter to the council.
Councilwoman Lisa Alexander said she favored eopening playground equipment and letting parents decide whether their kids use it.
She added that with the weather heating up, she’s “really afraid of the possible drownings that could be coming” if the spray park doesn’t reopen soon.
However, Mayor Nancy Malone said that playgrounds are not set to open until Phase 3 of the Safe Start plan, and until the county moves forward, she’s not comfortable reopening parks.
“Let’s keep our fingers crossed that we can move forward into Phase 3 sooner rather than later,” Malone said. Gov. Jay Inslee has halted any move forward in his four-phase "Safe Start" COVID recovery plan until July 28 (Tuesday) due to the surge in cases across the state, including Cowlitz County.
In other businesses, the council:
• Approved an agreement with Cowlitz 911 to provide emergency 911 communication services from Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023.
• Signed an interlocal agreement to remain part of the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Taskforce. The taskforce investigates officer-involved incidents of “great bodily harm or death, in‐custody deaths, or other high‐profile incidents,” according to agenda documents. The police departments of Longview, Castle Rock, Kalama and Woodland are part of the taskforce, as are the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol.
• Accepted a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration of CARES Act funds for airports. The Southwest Washington Regional Airport was awarded $30,000 and will use it for payroll and utilities, according to agenda documents.
• Declared a sewer line repair along the 900 block of S. Pacific Avenue and Mill Street an emergency, allowing work to continue without formal bidding. According to agenda documents, a sewer line failed July 15 and the city contracted Advanced Excavating Specialist, LLC to repair it. That work is still in progress and is estimated not to exceed $150,000.
