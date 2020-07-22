Highlander Festival canceled; parade will go on

The council also heard from seven citizens, six of whom called for park playground equipment and the Catlin Rotary Spray Park to reopen and one of which said he didn’t want them opened unless enough safety measures could be taken.

Kelso resident Kirsten Markstrom, who has written with the same request in the past, pointed to Longview reopening its playground equipment. She said kids needed a safe place to play in water as the weather got hotter.

“Give the children of Kelso some sense of normalcy,” she said in her letter to the council.

Councilwoman Lisa Alexander said she favored eopening playground equipment and letting parents decide whether their kids use it.

She added that with the weather heating up, she’s “really afraid of the possible drownings that could be coming” if the spray park doesn’t reopen soon.

However, Mayor Nancy Malone said that playgrounds are not set to open until Phase 3 of the Safe Start plan, and until the county moves forward, she’s not comfortable reopening parks.