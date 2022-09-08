 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highlander Festival brings Scotland to Kelso this weekend

Clan members carry their flags in front of a kilted bagpipe band in the Parade of Clans during the opening ceremony of the Kelso Highlander Festival in September 2021. This year's festival is planned for Saturday and Sunday. 

 Ryan Peerboom

Visit Tam O’Shanter Park for a free weekend of Scottish and Celtic culture.

Kelso’s annual two-day Highlander Festival at the park on Saturday and Sunday will include a parade, Highland Games, traditional music and dances, craft and food vendors, and representatives from several clans of Scottish descendants.

The celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday with the Highland Dance Competition and Highland Games. The Highlander Festival Parade starts at 10 a.m. in downtown Kelso and will end at the park.

Local residents can submit their summer blooming flowers or plants for foliage or floral design to the Kelso Garden Club’s flower show, “Journey Through the Highlands.” Submissions are accepted between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. and judging begins at 10 a.m.

Traditional bands will perform under the covered area throughout the day Saturday and Sunday, with music by Beltaine, Sons of Malarkey, and pipe bands from Fort Vancouver and Tacoma Scots.

Sunday’s events begin with the Kirkin’ of the Tartan worship service at 8 a.m. at the park. The service, based on Scottish history and legend, will be held a second time at 11 a.m. at the Kelso Methodist Presbyterian Church, followed by a reception.

The Highland Games begin at 9 a.m., “with those hardy lads and lasses tossing the caber and throwing the stone.”

The Kelso Rotary’s Annual Duck Race will be held in the afternoon tp raise money for charities and scholarships.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

If you go

What: Kelso Highlander Festival

When: All day Saturday and Sunday

Where: Tam O'Shanter Park, Kelso

Cost: Free

Saturday

8:00 a.m. - Registration for individual heavyweight athletics

9:00 a.m. – Clan tents, food and craft vendors open at the park; individual heavyweight games begin

10:00 a.m. - Festival parade; Flower Show begins; Highland Dance Competition morning session

11:00 a.m. - Music entertainment, silent auction begin

11:30 a.m. - Dance Premier Choreography

12:30 p.m. - Opening Ceremonies and Parade of Clans

1:00 p.m.- Highland Dance Competition afternoon session

4:30 p.m.- Silent Auction ends and winners announced

Sunday

8:00 a.m. - Check-in for team heavyweight athletics

8:00 a.m. - Kirkin’ of the Tartan Worship service in park

9:00 a.m. - Team heavyweight games begin

9:30 a.m. - Kirkin’ of the Tartan Worship service at Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church

10:00 a.m. - Clan tents, food and craft vendors open

11:00 a.m. - Music entertainment begins 

2:00 p.m.- Kelso Rotary Duck Race

