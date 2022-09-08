Highlander Festival brings Scotland to Kelso this weekend

Visit Tam O’Shanter Park for a free weekend of Scottish and Celtic culture.

Kelso’s annual two-day Highlander Festival at the park on Saturday and Sunday will include a parade, Highland Games, traditional music and dances, craft and food vendors, and representatives from several clans of Scottish descendants.

The celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday with the Highland Dance Competition and Highland Games. The Highlander Festival Parade starts at 10 a.m. in downtown Kelso and will end at the park.

Local residents can submit their summer blooming flowers or plants for foliage or floral design to the Kelso Garden Club’s flower show, “Journey Through the Highlands.” Submissions are accepted between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. and judging begins at 10 a.m.

Traditional bands will perform under the covered area throughout the day Saturday and Sunday, with music by Beltaine, Sons of Malarkey, and pipe bands from Fort Vancouver and Tacoma Scots.

Sunday’s events begin with the Kirkin’ of the Tartan worship service at 8 a.m. at the park. The service, based on Scottish history and legend, will be held a second time at 11 a.m. at the Kelso Methodist Presbyterian Church, followed by a reception.

The Highland Games begin at 9 a.m., “with those hardy lads and lasses tossing the caber and throwing the stone.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

The Kelso Rotary’s Annual Duck Race will be held in the afternoon tp raise money for charities and scholarships.