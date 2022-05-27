Higher Ground Dance Studio presents 'Alice in Wonderland' on June 4 at the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts in Longview

Dancers with the Higher Ground Dance Studio in Longview present “Alice in Wonderland” at 2 and 6:30 p.m. June 4 at the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview.

The ballet production is about Alice’s adventures when she follows the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole and discovers herself in a world of her own.

The production is choregraphed by Michalyn Steiner and Sara Sanders.

Tickets are $18 for people 12 to 64 years old and $14 for children 3 to 11 years old, and senior citizens 65 years old and older. Tickets are available at the theater box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

