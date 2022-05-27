 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Higher Ground Dance Studio presents 'Alice in Wonderland' on June 4 at the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts in Longview

  • 0
Alice in Wonderland

These Higher Ground Dance Studio members perform in 'Alice in Wonderland' on June 4 at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. Pictured left to right are Sadie Sanders as the White Rabbit, Milly Sarysz as the Dormouse, Lily Schmaltz as the Mad Hatter, Kaitlyn Kloke as the March Hare and Iris Sanders as Alice.

 Michalyn Steiner, contributed

Dancers with the Higher Ground Dance Studio in Longview present “Alice in Wonderland” at 2 and 6:30 p.m. June 4 at the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview.

The ballet production is about Alice’s adventures when she follows the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole and discovers herself in a world of her own.

The production is choregraphed by Michalyn Steiner and Sara Sanders.

Tickets are $18 for people 12 to 64 years old and $14 for children 3 to 11 years old, and senior citizens 65 years old and older. Tickets are available at the theater box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These ancient shrimp had 800 dagger-like spines that were used to shred their meals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News