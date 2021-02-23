High water closes West Stock Road Tuesday

West Stock Road in Kelso was closed due to high water as of Tuesday morning, according to the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works.
The current two and a half feet of water on the road, "should recede as the level of the Cowlitz River continues to decline," the department said.
The department did not have an estimate of when the road would reopen.
