 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

High temperatures, winds and low humidity create fire risk this weekend in Southwest Washington

  • 0
Jumping into the Columbia

Kalama 15-year-old twins Kasey and Brendan Greeley, left and right respectively, jump off a tree stump into the Columbia River on a hot summer afternoon in 2020 in Kalama. The National Weather Service forecasts Sunday could see a high of 101 degrees in parts of Cowlitz County. 

 Courtney Talak

Dry, hot, windy weather is creating conditions for fires and the National Weather Service has issued a local "red flag warning," as a result, from 2 p.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday.

Weather experts predict 5 to 15 MPH winds, with gusts up to 25 MPH and low humidity over the weekend, could be favorable for "rapid fire spread" in the "extreme south Washington cascades and foothills," as well as the North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest.

The National Weather Service predicts Sunday will see a high of 97 to 101 degrees in Cowlitz County. As of Saturday morning, the National Weather Service predicted a Sunday high of 97 degrees in Castle Rock, 98 in Kelso and 101 in Woodland.

People are also reading…

The Red Flag warning says outdoor burning is not recommended. Cowlitz County’s seasonal burn ban, which includes bans on land clearing, residential and silvicultural burning, runs through Sept. 30.

Experts advise:

  • drowning outdoor fires with water, including charcoal, and stirring to make sure everything is cold to the touch.
  • never leaving a fire unattended, as sparks or embers can blow, ignite fires and quickly spread.
  • never throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle as they could ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Swiss power plant can charge 400,000 car batteries simultaneously

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News