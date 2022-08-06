High temperatures, winds and low humidity create fire risk this weekend in Southwest Washington

Dry, hot, windy weather is creating conditions for fires and the National Weather Service has issued a local "red flag warning," as a result, from 2 p.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday.

Weather experts predict 5 to 15 MPH winds, with gusts up to 25 MPH and low humidity over the weekend, could be favorable for "rapid fire spread" in the "extreme south Washington cascades and foothills," as well as the North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest.

The National Weather Service predicts Sunday will see a high of 97 to 101 degrees in Cowlitz County. As of Saturday morning, the National Weather Service predicted a Sunday high of 97 degrees in Castle Rock, 98 in Kelso and 101 in Woodland.

The Red Flag warning says outdoor burning is not recommended. Cowlitz County’s seasonal burn ban, which includes bans on land clearing, residential and silvicultural burning, runs through Sept. 30.

Experts advise:

drowning outdoor fires with water, including charcoal, and stirring to make sure everything is cold to the touch.

never leaving a fire unattended, as sparks or embers can blow, ignite fires and quickly spread.

never throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle as they could ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.