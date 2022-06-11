High school students receive Masonic Junior Achievement Award

The 2022 Masonic Junior Achievement Award winners recently were announced.
This year, eight high schools took part in the program where one 11th-grade boy and one 11th-grade girl from the schools are chosen for the award by the Masonic Junior Achievement Program.
Schools that participated this year are Castle Rock, Kalama, Kelso, Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Toutle Lake, Wahkiakum and Woodland.
The program is operated by the local Masons, Lower Columbia Lodge Officers Association, District 18.
Winners
Castle Rock
- : Isabella Remmers and Dylan Ross.
Kalama
- : Moriah Josephson and Ladislao Quintanilla.
Kelso
- : Guillermina Rios Rios and Dawson Green.
Mark Morris
- : Isabella Merzoian and Travis Sherman.
R.A. Long
- : Avery Moon and Aiden McCoy.
Toutle Lake
- : Olivia Grose and Jaxon Johnson.
Wahkiakum
- : Sabastian Britt and Reigha Niemeyer.
Woodland
- : Addison Holler and Owen Dunn.
Other nominees
Castle Rock
- : Kailee Kuanoni, Tymber Murdock, Chelsey Frye, Emma Hall, Tony Ibsen and Easton Ashby.
Kalama
- : Elyse Di Cristina, Elliana Norton, Ayden Armeni and Nicolas Tinoco.
Kelso
- : Angelina Eugenis, Claudia Gipson, Presley Nippert, Rielee Gourde, Jacob Hughes, Jack Robarge, Jason Tran and Bannick Allen.
Mark Morris
- : Jamaica Atad, Kelcie Balkan, Andrew Bingham, Jiarong Chen, Ainsley Hayes, Ian MacArthur and Olivia Pickett.
R.A. Long
- : Natalie Gaston, Tyler Kish, Gerardo Paradis, Humberto Rosas, Gabriel Tootoosis-Didier and Jaxon Pleas.
Toutle Lake
- : Naomi Chavez and Kellan Little.
Wahkiakum
- : Gabriel Gumucio, Klaton Scuito, Malia Ana Silva, Miya Kerstetter, Brodie Avalon, Sofiya Goldinov and Abigail Aimes.
Woodland
- : Caitlyn Nelson, Brooklyn Donald, Jaylee Graham and Daeton Lofgren.
Editor’s note: Pictured with this article are the photos submitted to The Daily News.