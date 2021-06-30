High demand, prices for construction leaves some Cowlitz County projects without bids or priced out

‘Best we can’

Relocating a memorial for a former Kalama and county elected official was paused this spring when no local bids came in to create a small park to house the monument.

Kalama Public Works Director Kelly Rasmussen said no local contractors submitted bids in March through May, so crews redesigned the project to include less concrete work.

“‘Let’s use our imagination and do the best we can,’” he said he told his crew.

As a caveat to relocating Kalama’s Police Station to Maruhn Park in 2019, the memorial for former Kalama mayor, city councilman and county commissioner Dick Maruhn had to be relocated.

Rasmussen said the $30,000 project to create a nearby pocket park was too low for busy contractors to bite.

“People are following the money,” he said.

Rasmussen said he wanted to complete the park by summer to allow the grass to grow, as the project already had been paused a year due to the pandemic.

The park, which includes raised flower beds and in-ground sprinklers, was completed in May, he said. The original plan’s parking space was not added, but Rasmussen said it could be later.