High demand, prices for construction leaves some Cowlitz County projects without bids or priced out

High demand for construction work is allowing local contractors to pick and choose their jobs, leaving smaller municipal projects on the backburner and jacking up bids for larger projects.
Cowlitz County municipalities have paused some projects — hoping bids lower or come in by the fall — while other plans were redesigned to be completed by maintenance staffs.
No bids
Completion of the first phase for a 36-mile nonmotorized trail linking Castle Rock, Kelso, Kalama and Woodland was paused, according to Castle Rock Public Works Director Dave Vorse. The city didn’t receive any bids this spring for the first phase of the Six Rivers Trail, so officials will reopen bids this fall.
Vorse said “primary contractors are extremely busy right now.” The estimated $250,000, he said, is likely not worth completing the extensive paperwork required by the publicly funded project.
City officials plan to widen the shoulder so pedestrians and cyclists leaving the visitor center at I-5’s exit 49 can safely access Castle Rock’s current Riverfront trail through town.
The construction includes moving the crosswalk over the southbound overpass to align with shoulders and installing a pedestrian island to give people “a safer place to be when crossing,” Vorse said.
‘Best we can’
Relocating a memorial for a former Kalama and county elected official was paused this spring when no local bids came in to create a small park to house the monument.
Kalama Public Works Director Kelly Rasmussen said no local contractors submitted bids in March through May, so crews redesigned the project to include less concrete work.
“‘Let’s use our imagination and do the best we can,’” he said he told his crew.
As a caveat to relocating Kalama’s Police Station to Maruhn Park in 2019, the memorial for former Kalama mayor, city councilman and county commissioner Dick Maruhn had to be relocated.
Rasmussen said the $30,000 project to create a nearby pocket park was too low for busy contractors to bite.
“People are following the money,” he said.
Rasmussen said he wanted to complete the park by summer to allow the grass to grow, as the project already had been paused a year due to the pandemic.
The park, which includes raised flower beds and in-ground sprinklers, was completed in May, he said. The original plan’s parking space was not added, but Rasmussen said it could be later.
Other Kalama projects received bids this spring, he said, including upgrading the Lower Green Mountain reservoir for about $1.2 million. The bid came in “a little higher than normal,” Rasmussen said, but did not interfere with work.
High bids
Remodeling Longview Fire Department’s 38th Avenue station came in just below the cutoff for being too costly, according to Longview Fire Chief Jim Kambeitz. The lowest bid to complete the expansion came in nearly $100,000 over, he said, and others were as high as $950,000. The department was able to work with the higher construction fees, he said, to add 730 square feet to the station’s northwest section for about $550,000.
The Longview Police Department’s new Highlands station was not as lucky. The project has been paused, according to Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew, because of the high costs of construction.
Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha said the lowest bid to construct the new station in the Highlands’ Archie Anderson Park came in $300,000 over the city engineers’ estimate of $750,000. The highest bid was roughly $1.4 million.
Sacha attributed the high prices to increased building supplies, as well as the large demand for contractors.
“It seems like they can set their own price in regard to projects,” he said.
Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash said the police station is the only city project on hold due to high construction costs. He said he’s noticed retail prices have recently leveled, so other goods might be on their way too.