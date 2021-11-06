HEVIN announces third annual VetsGiving dinner set for Nov. 20

The third annual VetsGiving Dinner takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Longview Eagles, 1526 12th Ave., Longview.

The dinner is free for all veterans and their families. Donations will be accepted. The menu included turkey, ham and all of the fixings. Meals are available in person or to go. All COVID-19 safety rules for restaurants will be followed, according to a press release from HEVIN.

The dinner is offered by HEVIN (Helping Every Veteran In Need). Sponsors include Sugar Pearl Dessert Company, Hop-N-Grape, Evergreen Home Loans, State Farm (Bob Beal), KLOG/KUKN and the Wave, Red Leaf Organic Coffee, and Global Images Graphic Design and Marketing.

Reservations are required. People who would like to attend are asked to RSVP by calling or texting 360-749-2016, by sending an email to rblack@hevin4vets.com or via Facebook on the HEVIN page.

HEVIN (Helping Every Veteran In Need) is a 501(3)c non-profit organization committed to helping local veterans who have needs in the community. HEVIN helps bridge the gap to fill needs that cannot be met by other existing resources, states the release. HEVIN has helped veterans in numerous ways, including providing automobiles and repairs, rent or deposit assistance, utility bill payments, cellphones, laptops and tablets. In addition, HEVIN organizes social gatherings so veterans can gather to form a strong community with each other.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.