Herrera Beutler weighs in on personal impact of coronavirus outbreak

Next, she wants to get personal protective equipment to places that need it and get testing approved for labs that are ready to go. However, she’s run into roadblocks with state and federal agencies not communicating with each other, she said, and so she said she worked to break the logjam.

The shutdown orders in Washington seem to be working to “flatten the curve” of coronavirus cases, she said. She stopped short of supporting a nationwide shutdown, but said she’d recommend the measures to officials in other states, even those that haven’t yet been hit hard.

“The fact that our local hospitals are not being overrun and not running out of capacity for ICU beds, that’s just a win because that’s what’s happening in New York,” she said. “Yes, (the shutdowns) will have an economic impact and that is very real, but I cannot imagine running out of ventilators and bed space and having sick people come in and not having a place to put them.”

The Trump administration this week indicated it would not open a special health insurance enrollment period for people who had lost their jobs and are without coverage. When asked about it, Herrera Beutler said she’s “not trying to make a decision for the administration.” The State of Washington opened a special enrollment period until May 8 for its state insurance program.