Herrera Beutler urges reopening National Wildlife Refuges

Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jamie Herrera Beutler on Thursday asked the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reopen National Wildlife Refuges in Southwest Washington that were closed or restricted due to the COVID-19 oubreak.

"With appropriate safety guidelines still in place, this move would give families and seniors in our region additional options to get outside and promote their physical health," Herrera Beutler wrote in her letter to the agency.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced this week that he will reopen state-managed lands for day-use beginning May 5. The decision to close or restrict federal land "was made in close proximity to state closures in March," she said. Therefore, she urged USFW "to take all necessary actions to responsibly reopen federal land without unnecessary delay."

"During this challenging time, public lands can provide an excellent opportunity for families and residents to safely get out of the house and enjoy our region’s beautiful wildlife, which would be a significant boost to their emotional and physical health," Herrera Beutler wrote.

The nearest federal refuges are in the area of Cathlamet, Ridgefield, Cathlamet, Long Beach/Ilwaco and Camas.

