Herrera Beutler turns back Long in 3rd district

Incumbent Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Battle Ground Republican, was headed to a resounding re-election victory Tuesday over Democrat Carolyn Long, in incomplete, unofficial returns. The race was a rematch of the 2018 contest in Washington's 3rd congressional district.
With 15% of the votes still to be counted, Herrera Beutler had recorded more than 54% of the total votes cast in the sprawling Southwest Washington district. Long had less than 46% of the vote.
In Cowlitz County, Herrera Beutler had 29,334 votes, approximately 60.5%. In Clark County, with 60% of the registered voters in the 3rd District, Long led with 50.7% of the total votes, compared to 49.3% for Herrera Beutler, according to unofficial, incomplete returns.
The severe limits on campaigning imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, record voter registrations and the president’s sagging poll numbers added measures of uncertainty to 3rd District contest, and fueled the late fundraising and spending.
In the final rounds of the race, the punches got heavier and more frequent, aided by millions in donations from outside of the 3rd Congressional District and outside of Washington.
Both national parties and national Super PACs poured money into the ring, as the contest tighten with accelerated activity by both candidates. In the waning days of the campaign, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report this week shifted its rating for the race from “Likely Republican” to “Leaning Republican.”
Each candidate spent about $4 million on the campaign.
Each said the other was misrepresenting her positions, a pattern that began in their first matchup in 2018, when Herrera Beutler won easily, 52.7% to 47.3%. In the August primary this year, more than 55% of voters supported Herrera Beutler. She and Long had testy exchanges in a ZOOM debate earlier this month.
In their Oct. 9 debate, Herrera Beutler worked hard to distance herself from President Trump, reminding her audience she had not voted for him in 2016. She said she no longer supports the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, especially its protections for people with pre-existing health conditions, defended the rights of citizens to protest and denounced racism and white supremacy.
