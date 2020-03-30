You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Herrera Beutler to hold town hall with health, economy experts
0 comments

Herrera Beutler to hold town hall with health, economy experts

Jaime Herrera Beutler talks opioids

Southwest Washington Republican Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler speaks to PeaceHealth Pharmacy Services Director Jake Childs, right, during a roundtable discussion on the opioid epidemic in Cowlitz county at PeaceHealth in Longview in October.

 Courtney Talak

Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler will hold a telephone town hall Wednesday on the new coronavirus with experts on public health and economic assistance.

The guests include Clark County Public Health Officer Alan Melnick, Columbia River Economic Development Council President Jennifer Baker and Workforce Southwest Washington Chief Executive Officer Kevin Perkey, according to a press release.

The live town hall will begin at 5:30 p.m. Southwest Washington residents can join the town hall calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News