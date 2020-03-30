Herrera Beutler to hold town hall with health, economy experts

Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler will hold a telephone town hall Wednesday on the new coronavirus with experts on public health and economic assistance.
The guests include Clark County Public Health Officer Alan Melnick, Columbia River Economic Development Council President Jennifer Baker and Workforce Southwest Washington Chief Executive Officer Kevin Perkey, according to a press release.
The live town hall will begin at 5:30 p.m. Southwest Washington residents can join the town hall calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365.
Concerned about COVID-19?
