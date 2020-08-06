Herrera Beutler presses administration for river study funds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler has written to the Trump administration to press for money to monitor the Cowlitz River and raise the sediment-retaining dam on the North Fork of the Toutle River.

The Clark County Republican sent a letter to the Office of Management and Budget Wednesday supporting a request to "reprogram" funds to survey silt buildup in the Cowlitz and raise the dam's spillway.

Otherwise, local communities will have to pay for monitoring of the river, as they did last year when they pitched in $120,000, Herrera Beutler said.

“Without federal funding this year for the necessary sediment monitoring and predesign work for the raising of the (sediment retaining dam), these local communities will again be forced to put up local dollars to cover for what is supposedly a federal commitment. In any typical year, finding funding for these activities is difficult at best, and the COVID-19 related effects on county and local government revenues this year will make it nearly impossible," Herrera Beutler wrote.

"Counties and towns should not be forced to divert funds from other vital community services to make up for the lack of consistent federal support for sediment monitoring and SRS improvements,” Herrera Beutler added.