Herrera Beutler introduces officer-involved shooting notification bill

Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler has joined for four other GOP representatives in introducing legislation to mandate reporting of officer-involved shootings to the federal government.

The bill would require reporting of any officer-involved shootings where an individual is not in police custody. It is a companion bill to one introduced in the Senate known as “The Walter Scott Notification Act” by U.S. Sen Tim Scott, R-South Carolina.

“It’s time for Congress to take action and ensure law enforcement better protects and serves all citizens, but we can’t do that without a full understanding of the data around police-involved incidents,” Herrera Beutler, a Clark County Republican, said in a press release. “This is but a step in the process of ending racial injustice – we still have much more work to do.”

Herrera Beutler joined U.S. Reps. William Timmons, R-South Carolina; Ben Cline, R-Virginia; Will Hurd, R-Texas; and Dan Bishop, R-North Carolina, in introducing the legislation. The bill is named after Walter Scott of North Charleston, South Carolina, who was shot in the back several times as he was running away from a police officer after being pulled over for a broken brake light. He was unarmed.

The legislation would require states to submit the name and race of the individual involved, a description of the event and the overall circumstances that led to a weapon being used. States not following the rules could face a 10% reduction in federal grant funds, according to the press release.

