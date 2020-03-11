Herrera Beutler helps secure $11M to fight coronavirus

Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler helped secure an additional $11.48 million for Washington's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

As a senior member of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, Herrera Beutler helped secure the funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a press release.

The funds will help reimburse costs for test kits, setting up quarantine units and moving people to quarantine locations, according to the release.

When combined with $2.75 million in CDC funding approved last week, the total amount of funding for state and local jurisdictions is more than $14 million.

