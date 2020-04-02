Herrera Beutler fields questions on COVID during town hall Wednesday

Melnick, who worked for the Clark County during both the swine flu and now COVID-19, said the two are very different. COVID-19 has a much higher mortality rate — about 2% — whereas the rate for influenza is less than 1 per 1,000 (0.1%). In addition, a vaccine for the swine flu was developed early, but Melnick predicted it would be a year before we have a COVID-19 vaccine.

A woman from Chehalis asked Herrera Beutler to rate President Trump's response as "excellent, OK, or not really handling it."

Herrera Beutler responded that she isn't going to rate him.

"Whenever we can get to a place where we can all take a breath and look back, there will be plenty of time to look back and assess," she said. "But when we're in the middle of a storm and people are fighting for the lives of others, I don’t think that’s the time to grade people and pick at flaws. It's the time to pull together, work hard, not worry about who gets credit and get things done."

After asking about eligibility for the stimulus check, a 76-year-old man from Longview veered away from COVID-19 to ask Herrera Beutler to support “the ideal of the United States is that we take in immigrants. This country was built on immigrants. … I don’t like what Trump’s doing.”