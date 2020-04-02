Herrera Beutler fields questions on COVID during town hall Wednesday

Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler Wednesday had a four-word message to those asking if they should plan gatherings with extended family.
"It is worth it?"
During a telephone town hall Wednesday night, the 3rd District Republican acknowledged that COVID-19 social distancing mandates are difficult and it's hard to put off family gatherings. But the alternative — potentially contracting or spreading the disease — is worse.
“It’s a short, uncomfortable, unpleasant time, but if you’ve ever spent time in the (intensive care unit) with a loved one hooked up to a ventilator — and I have — I would rather play that fifth round of a board game with my kids than having to visit a family member in that circumstance,” Herrera Beutler said. “It’s just not worth it if you can avoid it.”
About a dozen participants from Vancouver to Chehalis asked questions during the 90-minute town hall, which also gave the public a chance to ask questions of Clark County Public Health Officer Alan Melnick and other experts.
A Longview woman asked if she could have her grandchildren over for dinner amid stay-at-home orders.
“It’s probably not a good idea," because it’s important to avoid people who don’t live with you, Melnick said. Instead, he recommended hosting dinners together over video calls.
Many town hall participants were senior citizens on fixed incomes who wondered if they would receive the direct deposit payments included in the historic $2.2 trillion stimulus package. The answer is anyone who makes below the minimum individual threshold of $90,000 would qualify for a stimulus check, Herrera Beutler responded.
In addition, the U.S. Treasury Department earlier that day announced that people on Social Security, who typically don't have to file tax returns, will not be required to do so in order to receive a check.
In response to a Vancouver man’s question about why $25 million for the Kennedy Center concert hall in Washington, D.C., was included in the stimulus package, Herrera Beutler responded that she is working on getting that rescinded. She said she was frustrated that someone tried to sneak “pet projects” into the bill.
“Part of the reason I supported this bill moving as quickly as it did is because people were already waiting for that relief and assistance,” she said. “I still think we needed to move it quickly, but some of us are going to have to go back and clean it up. If it’s not related to COVID-19 response or economic assistance, it shouldn’t have been in there.”
A Chehalis man asked why COVID-19 is being treated differently than the H1N1 swine flu outbreak in 2009.
“To take it this serious, we’re basically killing the economy,” he said.
Melnick, who worked for the Clark County during both the swine flu and now COVID-19, said the two are very different. COVID-19 has a much higher mortality rate — about 2% — whereas the rate for influenza is less than 1 per 1,000 (0.1%). In addition, a vaccine for the swine flu was developed early, but Melnick predicted it would be a year before we have a COVID-19 vaccine.
A woman from Chehalis asked Herrera Beutler to rate President Trump's response as "excellent, OK, or not really handling it."
Herrera Beutler responded that she isn't going to rate him.
"Whenever we can get to a place where we can all take a breath and look back, there will be plenty of time to look back and assess," she said. "But when we're in the middle of a storm and people are fighting for the lives of others, I don’t think that’s the time to grade people and pick at flaws. It's the time to pull together, work hard, not worry about who gets credit and get things done."
After asking about eligibility for the stimulus check, a 76-year-old man from Longview veered away from COVID-19 to ask Herrera Beutler to support “the ideal of the United States is that we take in immigrants. This country was built on immigrants. … I don’t like what Trump’s doing.”
Herrera Beutler responded, “I agree that our country is a rich and amazing and diverse country.”
Except for native people, everyone or their ancestors came to the U.S. at some point, she said. The legal immigration system needs to be updated and improved, she said, but “I also believe it is not a radical or weird or new or partisan concept to say we need to have control over who is coming and going. All developed nations exercise their right to control their borders. I don’t think it’s radical to say we should do the same.”
Herrera Beutler ended her town hall by warning listeners about potential scammers and fraudsters. Federal institutions like the IRS and Society Security Department won’t call people and ask for their bank deposit information, she said.
“Be aware there are very disreputable people who at this time would like to use fear or confusion to scam people,” she said. “If you have questions about the legitimacy of a contact or program, call my office. We will help you run down whether it’s legitimate.”
