Herrera Beutler backs bill for virus vaccine; Murray blasts Trump response

Ten people in Washington have died of coronavirus, with one U.S other death in California. Worldwide COVID-19 has killed more than 3,000 people, with epicenters in China, Iran and Italy.

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, delivered a scorching rebuke of the White House’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in an address before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Tuesday morning.

“I’m hearing from people that are sick who want to get tested are not being told where to go. I’m hearing that even when people do get tested — and it’s very few so far — the results are taking way longer to get back to them,” said Murray, who serves as the committee’s ranking member.

As reported by The New York Times, the Trump administration delivered mixed signals Tuesday on how quickly coronavirus testing could ramp up. The head of the FDA said in a White House briefing that the country could have the capacity for a million tests by the end of the week, but the companies developing those tests say their products are still weeks away. Testing labs, too, told the Times through a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson that public health labs can currently process up to 15,000 tests per day, although that capacity is expected to increase.