Herrera Beutler awarded for bipartisanship; Dem opponent demurs

Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler was recognized last week for her bipartisanship in Congress, but her election challenger questions the legitimacy of the honor.
The inaugural Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship was presented by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to 20 representatives and 10 senators.
“I’m glad the chamber is looking at this type of M.O. and that it’s something they’re trying to encourage,” Herrera Beutler said. “Because I think we need more of it.”
Recipients were chosen based on how many bills they cosponsored that were introduced by a member of the opposite party. However, bills formally opposed by the pro-business organization were excluded from consideration.
In a phone interview Friday, Herrera Beutler said some of her proudest bipartisan work involves women’s issues. In 2018, she worked with Colorado Democrat Diana DeGette to spearhead legislation aimed at preventing maternal mortality, an issue the U.S. struggles with more than most other developed nations.
“Her and I don’t agree on a host of things, but this was an area where we were able to marshal our like-mindedness and get Congress behind trying to reverse the alarming trend in the U.S. with regards to maternal mortality,” the 3rd District Republican said.
Herrera Beutler noted that much of her bipartisan work doesn’t involve high-profile controversial issues. For example, she helped get corn masa enriched, like white flour is, in order to prevent birth defects.
“It doesn’t have to be getting amazing, controversial, sexy stuff done,” she said. “It’s about problem solving by building relationships.”
Last year, Herrera Beutler faced pushback for her “no” votes on both articles of impeachment stemming from the Trump administration’s withholding of military aid to Ukraine. She has also been hesitant to criticize President Trump for comments and tweets that critics consider inflammatory and racist.
“For those who are hardcore or entrenched, maybe they want to see a little bit more emotional opposition, or for me to attack personally,” said Herrera Beutler, who is seeking her sixth two-year term representing the area. “But in my view that’s not how you get more things done.”
Although Herrera Beutler has crossed party lines on some issues, there are still stark differences between her and her presumptive democratic opponent, Carolyn Long. Long’s campaign criticized Herrera Beutler’s opposition to the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, as well as her recent vote against an oversight subcommittee responsible for monitoring the allocation of funds related to COVID-19. No Republicans in the House voted in favor of the body.
“A member of Congress shouldn’t have to choose between getting things done for the district and responsibly holding an administration accountable — regardless of party,” according to a statement issued by Long’s campaign.
Long’s campaign said the bipartisanship award comes as no surprise, given Herrera Beutler’s vote for the controversial tax cut package Congress passed late in 2017. The incumbent stressed that is gave money back to families, though critics say the bulk of the savings when to the wealthy and companies.
“Jaime Herrera Beutler fought to make it so that companies like Amazon can avoid paying federal taxes, while working families and small businesses pay the price,” according to the statement from Long’s campaign. “It’s unsurprising she got this award considering the billions she saved them on their taxes.”
Long, a professor at Washington State University in Vancouver, is making a second attempt to unseat Herrera Beutler. In 2018, Herrera Beutler won by five percentage points despite losing Clark County, by far the most populous county in the 3rd Congressional District.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.