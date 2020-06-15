Herrera Beutler awarded for bipartisanship; Dem opponent demurs

Herrera Beutler noted that much of her bipartisan work doesn’t involve high-profile controversial issues. For example, she helped get corn masa enriched, like white flour is, in order to prevent birth defects.

“It doesn’t have to be getting amazing, controversial, sexy stuff done,” she said. “It’s about problem solving by building relationships.”

Last year, Herrera Beutler faced pushback for her “no” votes on both articles of impeachment stemming from the Trump administration’s withholding of military aid to Ukraine. She has also been hesitant to criticize President Trump for comments and tweets that critics consider inflammatory and racist.

“For those who are hardcore or entrenched, maybe they want to see a little bit more emotional opposition, or for me to attack personally,” said Herrera Beutler, who is seeking her sixth two-year term representing the area. “But in my view that’s not how you get more things done.”