Herrera Beutler among U.S. reps calling for police reform

The act would provide a yearly $100 million matching grant program to equip agencies with body cameras. Participating agencies would have to ensure that officers keep the cameras running during any arrests or detainment, and those which fail to do so intentionally would lose a percentage of their federal funding.

It would also let agencies use federal grant money to hire recruiters and candidates to better reflect the racial and ethnic makeup of their communities.

State and local governments would have to report yearly to the FBI any uses of force that result in death or serious injury, as well as incidents leading to the serious injury or death of an officer. They would also have to report on usage of “no-knock” warrants and the context behind their usage. The bill would set aside $112 million for departments to fund these efforts.

Given chokeholds’ risk of causing serious injury or death, the act would also require officers to “severely limit” their use of the technique except in situations where deadly force is needed. Agencies that fail to make that change in their policies could lose Byrne-JAG or COPS grant funding.