Here's what we said about COVID-19 this week

- “It was a terrible week. I was doing some arguing with the Lord. I didn’t think I was going to make it.”
— Perry Hanchey, pastor of Longview Pentecostal Church, on his battle against COVID-19.
- “Whether it’s a handshake or a hug or just being physically close to someone, perhaps you once took it for granted. Now there’s a loss of some of that intimacy. But on the other hand, I’m seeing people step up and develop different kinds of intimacy and relationships as well.”
— Longview Presbyterian pastor Dexter Kearny on holding Easter services virtually this year.
- “It’s not just my family, but the entire district that’s in need right now. I don’t want my response to be fear-based. Yes, there are real things to be cautious about and real problems we have to address. But it’s about shedding the fear response and saying ‘How can I be creative here?’ ”
— Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler on the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.
- “I think it’s given me a feeling that I’m in control of something in my life in a positive way. I feel like I’m doing something, instead of being reactionary. I’m being proactive and being part of the solution,”
— Sheila Schroeder on her Facebook group, the Cowlitz County Love Masks, which she created to coordinate volunteers making face masks for healthcare workers.
- “I think the overall consensus among college students is this is not something we’d choose, but we’ve kind of got to get over it and move on with our lives. Things change, like going from you don’t need a mask to suddenly you need a mask. … We really just don’t know, and we just kind of have to go with the flow and be flexible.”
— College student Allison Coordes on returning home to Kelso after classes were moved online due to COVID-19.
- “If we can keep people employed and keep businesses from closing their doors, it’s really important. … In past recessions or depressions, when a company closed its doors, it was very unlikely to return. This one might be different, because once we return to normal, everybody will want to get their hair cut again.”
— Cowlitz Economic Development Council President Ted Sprague on local applicants for a new state grant intended to support small businesses hurt by the pandemic.
- “We will ensure that we celebrate your achievements. You haven’t given up, and in these difficult circumstances, your accomplishments need to be celebrated!”
— Three Rivers Christian School Superintendent Erin Hart reassuring high school seniors that some form of graduation celebration will happen despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
- “I’ve never been an over-the-top fan of 3D printing, but this is a real as it gets.”
— Kalama vocational teacher Cory Torppa on using a 3D printer to create face shields for PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.
- “This is a difficult time. We all are feeling the effects everywhere around the world. I believe we can do hard things and we are changing the course of time right now doing things that are very difficult.”
— Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis on coming together as a community.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.