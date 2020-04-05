Here's what we said about COVID-19 this week

- “I understand some of the people who don’t want to come out and potentially get sick, but for me, this is my job. It’s my job to make sure the kids have everything in that sack, and it’s accounted for, and (to know) who’s allergic to something and who’s not.”
— Beacon Hill Elementary lead cook Jana Phillips, on why she delivers meals to kids despite the health risks.
- “We take precautions, but we are within inches of bodies because we have to inspect them. … My sons called me and said, ‘Dad, we want you out of there.’ They really put the pressure on me, and they did it out of love.”
— Lloyd Smith, the 79-year-old crematorium manager at Dahl McVicker Funeral Home, on why he took a leave of absence.
- “It’s been hard for a lot of members to motivate themselves at home. Being in the presence of other people, even though it’s via a computer screen, is still much better than doing it on your own because you can talk to each other and see each other. It’s way better than standing in your living room, staring out the window saying, ‘I could quit any time.’ ”
— Brittney Sarkela, owner of Untamed Fitness North in Woodland, on offering workout videos through Facebook.
- “During these uncertain times, we must keep perspective that throughout our history, humans have persevered among immense challenges. The recent COVID-19 pandemic is a reminder that although there is great concern, we should focus on standing strong together. I have been inspired by the efforts of our community to support each other in any way possible.”
— Joseph Govednik, director of the Cowlitz Historical Museum, in a reminder that the virus will pass.
- “Even one of my 3-year-olds was really upset … asking, ‘When can I go to school?’ I don’t have an answer for him. He can name everyone in his class, his Head Start teachers. … They want to know when (the virus) is going to be gone, and I can’t tell them. … And they want to get out, they want to go places, and I can’t take them.”
— Amy Montarbo, on how her kids are coping with the stay-at-home order.
- “I think there is a lot of love going around, people trying to help out the neighbors and keep businesses open. I just hope if we keep the doors open, keep it relevant and keep people working who want to work, that it will all work out in the end.”
— Mike Julian, owner of the Kelso Theatre Pub and the Backstage Cafe.
- “This is really all about preventing the surge. If we have a surge, a high percentage of elderly will overwhelm the system. It will be a catastrophe. We’re trying to slow the spread of disease so the system doesn’t get overwhelmed. It’s going to take time and everybody committing to social distancing we’re asking them to do.”
— Jennifer Bard, family physician at Kaiser Permanente Kelso-Longview, whose clinic is seeing 90% of patients virtually.
- “Evicting a tenant does me and the property owner absolutely no good. Then you have an empty property and you don’t have any chance of ever collecting the delinquent rent. If you have a tenant who is willing to work with you and shows the desire to pay their back amount, you’re much better off working with them.”
— Steve Sharp, of Sharp Property Management.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.