Here's the buzz on Cowlitz County bee events

People interested in learning basic beekeeping can attend a four-session course in February in Longview, as well as join a local group dedicated to protecting pollinators.

Bee classes

The classes are sponsored by the Washington State University Extension and Cowlitz Beekeepers Association, and are set to cover topics including bee biology, equipment, honey removal and more.

Classes are 6 to 8:30 p.m., Feb. 13, 20 and 27 and March 6 at the Cowlitz County Training Center, 1942 First Avenue in Longview. The series costs $40 per person, while one additional family member can also join for free.

For more information or to register, contact Gary Fredricks at 577-3014 ext. 3 or FredricksG@cowlitzwa.gov.

Bee club

The Cowlitz Beekeepers Association is looking for new members and meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the Sons of Norway building, 224 Catlin St. in Kelso.

Meetings usually include a presentation and Q&A session.

Organizers say winter is the time to order bees and hive equipment and plan a pollinator garden. They say the club can help more than books or the internet.

"The biggest advantage of joining a bee club is sharing of information with local beekeepers," according to a press release. "New beekeepers gain knowledge from local experienced beekeepers that may not be available elsewhere, as well as what local plants are beneficial to pollinators."

For more information on the club, call or text vice president Al Wilmoth at 815-391-4089 or president Ken Curtis 360-261-2795.