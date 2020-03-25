Here's what governor's order means for you

#InThisTogether

Stay home if you can. Use common sense. Think how your actions can put others at risk. We want to encourage you to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and healthy by staying home. Don’t forget to check on elderly family members and neighbors — just adhere to social distancing. You can still go outside and run, walk, hike or ride your bike as long as you are maintaining the required social distancing of 6 feet from individuals. You can walk your dog, walk alone or with someone you live with or even another person as long as they maintain necessary space. Parks in Cowlitz County will remain open to allow residents open spaces to enjoy the outdoors, fresh air, and sunshine. Play structures at parks will be closed.