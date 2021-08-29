Her family fled Vietnam in 1975. Now she's looking to help Afghan refugees

Con Son was a prison island during the Vietnam War and had served as a prison since France took over the region in the 1860s. Lê Đức Thọ, the Communist Party organizer who later was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in negotiating the Paris Peace Accords, was a prisoner there in the 1930s after rebelling against the French colonists.

As April 1975 approached and the Spring Offensive saw the North Vietnamese Army quickly gain ground, it suddenly became clear the Truongs likely would not be safe. Tran was in her second trimester of pregnancy, and the family didn’t know how American allies would be treated after the war.

“A lot of the former North Vietnamese prisoners were still around, and my father’s face would have been recognized,” she said.

Not all of the family made it. The two oldest Truong daughters were living in Saigon to attend school. In order for the rest of the family to make it on the U.S. boats that were rapidly evacuating, the two of them were left behind with relatives.

“They were devastated by that,” Truong said. “My parents did a lot of sacrificing so we could have a better future.”

Life in Washington

