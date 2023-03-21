The committee is welcoming submissions for original designs for the Longview Centennial Drone Show. The drone show will be limited to 12 minutes and consist of 300 multicolored drones flying on Sept. 8 and 9.

The drone show will be like a "movie or storybook with illustrations," according to the Longview Centennial Committee. Design submissions should incorporate historical people, buildings, events and uniqueness of Longview in their conception. Each image should use 300 drones or dots of light and can be 2D, 3D or animated. Music and narration may be added. Standard formats will be accepted, and an email verification will be sent to confirm the format for the design submissions.