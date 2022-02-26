Hello Life Eating Disorder Recovery Services receives grant to hire advocate

Hello Life Eating Disorder Recovery Services received a $25,750 grant from the Health Care Foundation to hire a part-time advocate for a year, the Longview nonprofit announced Friday.

“This grant could not have come at a more critical time," said Shira Lile, Hello Life executive director, in a press release. "Since the onset of COVID-19, we’ve seen over a 200% increase in the need for eating disorder peer support services, prevention work, education work, and resource navigation."

In 2021, the organization served 176 adults and 193 youth in Cowlitz County, according to the press release. So far in 2022, Hello Life is on track to serve more than 500 individuals.

"Having a part-time eating disorder advocate will significantly help us meet the growing need for eating disorder support in our community,” Lile said.

The part-time eating disorder advocate will be the organization's first staff member aside from Lile, who founded Hello Life in 2015.

The advocate will provide youth eating disorder prevention groups, eating disorder awareness and prevention workshops, one-on-one peer mentoring and community outreach. The position will have a focus on serving underserved youth in the community, Lile said.

Hello Life provides free peer mentoring and support, treatment grants and referrals to people with eating disorders, as well as presentations on self-love and body positivity. The organization does not offer medical advice but works with clients to find professional referrals.

