Hello Life Eating Disorder Recovery receives grant to offer professionally-led support group

Hello Life Eating Disorder Recovery Services received a $10,000 grant from the Health Care Foundation to offer its first professionally-led support group.

The Longview nonprofit is partnering with Food is Not the Enemy of Vancouver to offer the free group to Cowlitz County adults for a year, according to a press release.

Hello Life provides people struggling with eating disorders free peer support services and access to professional recovery care.

Research has shown those with access to both peer and professional support have a higher recovery rate, according to the release.

"The connection between peer support and professional treatment and care with long term eating disorder recovery has been shown repeatedly in numerous studies, and we are grateful to be a piece of each person’s recovery path," Hello Life Executive Director Shira Lile said in a statement. "Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for both peer support and professional support for folks battling with eating disorders in our community, based on the feedback from individuals we’ve served, has never been more critical."