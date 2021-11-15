Heavy winds to subside Monday night in Cowlitz County

Monday's high winds are expected to taper off by the evening, just as a strong cold front is predicted to usher in from the coast.

The National Weather Service's Portland office reports a "major low-pressure system centered over British Columbia" will reach peak intensity Monday, with high winds and heavy rains. A strong cold front will sweep through Monday night, turning precipitation into snow at higher elevations in the Pacific Northwest.

In Cowlitz County, northwesterly gusts up to 33 mph and up to a half inch of rain are predicted Monday afternoon. By Monday night, temperatures are expected to drop to around 39 degrees in Cowlitz County, as heavy winds and rain subside.

As of about 10 a.m. Monday, gusts reached up to 29 mph in Kelso and 34 mph in Castle Rock. The Western Regional Climate Center reports this year's total average rainfall for Cowlitz County is 31.92 inches, with about a month and a half left in 2021. The total is about 20 inches less than 2020 but only about 4 inches less than 2019.