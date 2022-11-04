Heavy rains cause urban flooding in Cowlitz County Friday

Heavy rains deluged Cowlitz County and the region Friday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch through Saturday morning.

An atmospheric river moved into the region overnight Thursday, with about 3 inches of rain forecast for the lowlands, according to the National Weather Service. Longview recorded 2.3 inches of rain in the 24-hours from 3 p.m. Thursday to 3 p.m. Friday, according to the Weather Service.

The forecast called for the heaviest rain during the day Friday, with continued, lighter showers into Saturday. The flood watch warns of possible flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations in portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

On Friday afternoon, the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management urged drivers to slow down after numerous accidents likely caused by hydroplaning or following cars too close.

Interstate 5 and many roads throughout the county had puddling water and several of the usually affected roads may be impassable until water recedes, the DEM stated. That includes several roads off West Side Highway south of Lexington that frequently flood.

The Cowlitz County Public Works crews Friday morning closed the 100 block of Alpha Drive because of water over the roadway. Drivers are asked to avoid going through the closure and to use alternative routes of Beacon Hill Drive or Inglewood Drive. Nearby Lomor Drive and Westover Drive are also affected, according to the DEM.

The Longview Police Department asked people to drive slowly and help city crews by clearing leaves and debris out of storm drains.

Drivers should be aware of roadways near slopes, as they may experience rock or mudslides, the DEM advised.

The Weather Service also issued a wind advisory for the I-5 corridor in Cowlitz County through 11 p.m. Friday, as wind speeds reached 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The advisory warns tree limbs could be blown down and cause power outages.

The Cowlitz PUD responded to a power outage Thursday night affecting 1,000 customers in the Gardners Corner area. Another outage Friday afternoon affected about 650 Kalama customers.

Wind will continue Saturday and rain will last through Monday, according to the Weather Service. Colder air moving into the area Sunday will bring wet snow to higher elevations and snow mixed with rain to lower elevations.

Overnight lows will fall below freezing in all areas by Tuesday and Wednesday morning.