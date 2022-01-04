 Skip to main content
Heavy rain, snowmelt could cause flooding in Cowlitz County Thursday and Friday

Wet weather at the lake

People and pets in rain gear walk around Lake Sacajawea in November in Longview. A flood watch for the I-5 corridor in Cowlitz County is in effect Thursday and Friday. 

 Marissa Heffernan, The Daily News File Photo

The National Weather Service of Portland reports heavy rains and melting snow may lead to rising river levels and flooding from early Thursday through Friday evening in the I-5 corridor of Cowlitz County. 

Meteorologists say rivers that drain into the Coast Range and Willapa Hills are at higher risk of flooding than rivers that drain into the Oregon Cascades. Rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying locations are at risk of flooding throughout the region from 4 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday. 

The National Weather Service calls for up to three quarters of an inch of rain Wednesday night in Cowlitz County, and up to an inch of rain Thursday. In Longview, Kelso and Castle Rock, the high is expected to reach about 50 degrees Thursday, with south winds up to 10 mph, and gusts between 15 and 22 mph. The high is forecasted to be around 48 degrees Friday, with rain through Saturday. 

