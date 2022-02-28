Heavy rain, runoff prompts flood watch for southwest Washington, northwest Oregon

After last week’s frost and snow, an atmospheric river moving through the region increased temperatures and prompted a flood watch.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch through 6 p.m. Tuesday for portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including Cowlitz County. Total rainfall of about 2 to 5 inches across the region and excessive runoff may cause rivers, creeks and streams to flood, as well as other low-lying, flood-prone areas, according to the statement.

Around 11:30 a.m., the Cowlitz County Public Works department reported water over the roadway on Powell and Bond roads in Castle Rock.

In Wahkiakum County, the Grays River near Rosburg hit minor flood stage Monday morning and was on track to reach major flood stage Monday afternoon.

The Cowlitz River is on track to crest below flood stage at both Kelso and Castle Rock, according to the National Weather Service.

Lewis County is under a flood warning, and the Chehalis River may crest at minor flood stage at Centralia on Tuesday afternoon. The Cowlitz River is forecast to hit major flood stage at Randle early Tuesday.

Residents of areas prone to flooding should monitor forecasts and prepare for flooding, according to the Weather Service. Travelers should not try to drive through standing water, the Washington State Department of Transportation cautioned.

Monday recorded wind gusts of up to 25 miles per hour, and Tuesday will be breezy, with winds at 6 to 10 mph.

Rain is forecast to continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with new precipitation between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible each day. The Weather Service calls for highs around 55 degrees both days, with the low temperature dropping from about 48 degrees Tuesday night to 42 degrees Wednesday night.

The chance of rain begins to taper off Wednesday night, with the forecast calling for mostly cloudy conditions with a 50% chance of rain. The Weather Service predicts a 40% chance of rain Thursday.

The forecast calls for lower temperatures, with a high around 49 degrees Thursday through the weekend. Overnight temperatures are set to drop to 36 degrees by Saturday night.

