Heavy rain floods, washes away roads in Cowlitz County on Tuesday

Heavy rains caused flooding and damage to Cowlitz County roads Tuesday, while a regional flood warning is set to expire in the evening.

Roads

Cowlitz County Public Works crews report a slide occurred on Kalama River Road at mile post 12 in Kalama as of about 9:30 a.m.

The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management reports a downed tree was blocking State Route 4, or Ocean Beach Highway, as of about 10 a.m. near mile post 45 between Bunker Hill and the county line.

Part of the roadway in the 2400 block of Tower Road near Castle Rock washed away as of about 2 a.m. after a culvert collapsed, reports the department.

Ostrander Road in Kelso was flooded Tuesday morning, reports the Cowlitz County Public Works department, and staff advise drivers to use the bypass road. When Ostrander is flooded, a nearby logging road opens so people don't get stuck on the dead-end street and can reach Interstate 5.

The Department of Emergency Management says "urban flooding on the typical roads such as Alpha Drive and Ostrander is to be expected." The department also reported a mudslide occurred in the 6600 block of West Side Highway on Monday.

Weather

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Cowlitz River at Kelso on Monday and extended the warning through 7:36 p.m. Tuesday. A flood warning means flooding is imminent or already occurring, says the National Weather Service.

Weather experts say low-lying areas, including the Cowlitz Gardens neighborhood in Kelso could flood, as well as lowlands upstream of Kelso. They advise drivers not to drive around barricades or through flooded areas.

The Cowlitz River at Kelso peaked at 22.8 feet around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service says "minor" flood stage level at this river starts at 21.5 feet. Water levels are expected to continue to fall.

Meteorologists say rain also will let up throughout the week with an 80% chance of rain Wednesday, 40% Thursday and 20% Friday in Cowlitz County.

Flood warnings also have been issued for the Grays River near Rosburg in Wahkiakum County, the Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop counties and the Wilson River near Tillamook.

