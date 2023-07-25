The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 612 and Washington Virtual Academies have partnered with school districts across Washington to provide a program that introduces high school students to the heavy equipment industry and prepares them for a successful career.

Students can take four, one-semester classes, covering topics ranging from equipment fundamentals to grade and construction math. These online classes offer flexibility, allowing students to remain enrolled in their local schools while learning heavy equipment skills.

Students earn high school credits and become eligible for apprenticeship credit after graduating. The partnership between the educational institutions and the Operating Engineers Local 302/612 Training Center in Ellensburg allows students to gain hands-on experience operating heavy equipment.

Fall enrollment is open. For more information, visit www.iuoelocal612.org, or contact Kevin Tedrick, assistant business manager at 253-569-2334 or kevin@iuoe612.org.