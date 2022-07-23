Heat wave to push temperatures to mid-90s through the week in Lower Columbia

Cowlitz County's first significant heat wave of the year will bring temperatures in the mid-90s, with a slight chance of hitting triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.

Though it won't be the record-breaking "heat dome" experienced last year, temperatures over the next few days will still be higher than normal, said John Bumgardner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.

"It may not be as extreme as June last year, but it's still going to be hot," he said.

Late last June, record breaking temperatures swept the Pacific Northwest, leading to several heat-related deaths, including a homeless man at the Alabama Street encampment in Longview.

This week, a high pressure ridge over the area will drive up temperatures, but as of Friday, the chance of hitting triple digits was up in the air, Bumgardner said.

The Weather Service is predicting high temperatures in the mid-90s for at least Tuesday through Thursday, Bumgardner said. Models show a subtle downward trend in forecasted high temperatures beginning Friday, but the drop is very gradual, so temperatures may remain above 90 degrees into next weekend, he said.

A westerly wind will cause more humid conditions and keep overnight lows above 60 degrees, Bumgardner said.

"It's going to be a long duration of heat, not just one or two days," he said. "For people without AC, that cumulative effect of hot daytime temperatures and not cooling at night could cause sleep deprivation and be hard on the body over time."

Bumgardner recommended residents stay hydrated and in an air conditioned place as much as possible, such as the library, a store or a friend's house. People should check in on their neighbors and keep an eye on their children and pets, he said.

The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management posted similar recommendations on its Facebook page, including that residents: regularly check reliable forecasts, evaluate emergency supplies, check on others who may be vulnerable to the heat, review safety guidelines to avoid heat exposure, and ensure access to water for people and pets.

The department reminded people to never leave people or animals in a vehicle during hot weather, as temperatures can quickly become dangerous.

On Friday, the city of Longview declared a severe weather event, allowing shelters to open beginning Monday.

Cowlitz County cooling centers Several locations in Cowlitz County will open as cooling centers as temperatures hit the mid-90s this week. Residents can check for updated locations at the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management's Facebook page. Longview Church of the Nazarene, 814 15th Ave., Longview, noon-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, noon-4 p.m. Tuesday, noon-2 p.m. Thursday. Castle Rock Cowlitz Family Health Center, 139 First Ave., Castle Rock, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Kelso Cowlitz Family Health Center, 300 Oak St. Ste. B, Kelso, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Longview Cowlitz Family Health Center, 1057 12th Ave., Longview, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Longview Cowlitz Family Health Center, 784 14th Ave., Longview, 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. Woodland Family Health Center, 1251 Lewis River Road, Ste. D, Woodland, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

A RiverCities Transit bus will park outside the Alabama Street homeless encampment during the day to offer a cooling location starting Monday, according to the city. The bus will park at that location when temperatures reach 90 or higher, said City Manager Kurt Sacha.

Other locations will open as cooling centers throughout the week, including the Longview Church of the Nazarene and Cowlitz Family Health Center clinic lobbies.