The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch from Monday morning through Thursday evening for the Interstate 5 corridor in Cowlitz County, and surrounding areas.
Highs in Cowlitz County are forecasted to hit 94 degrees on Sunday, 100 on Monday, 101 on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Officials suggest people drink plenty of fluids during this time, stay in air conditioning, out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, particularly when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in minutes, the department reports.