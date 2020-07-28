Heat warning issued Monday but temperature doesn't break records

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Longview soared into the 90s for the second straight day Monday, but temperatures are predicted to drop back into the 80’s for the rest of the week.

Monday’s 92-degree high was well short of the Longview record high for the date, 105 degrees in 2009.

However, temperatures were higher elsewhere in the region. Monday’s high in Woodland was 98 degrees, while Scappoose hit 96 degrees.

The Lower Columbia Region is in the midst of what is typically its hottest period of summer, and Monday marked the third day of 90-plus temperatures in the past week. Sunday’s high was 90 degrees.

“We’ll get hot days every so often in the summer. Last summer was relatively cool, but you can expect a couple 100-degree days throughout the summer,” said Will Ahue, a meteorologist for the Weather Service in Portland. None are expected in the near-term, though.

Monday’s temperature did prompt the agency to issue heat advisory. Ahue reminded people to stay hydrated, stay out of the sun and check in on elderly or vulnerable neighbors. If possible, he said people should try not to work outdoors in the afternoon.