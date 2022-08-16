Heat advisory set for Wednesday and Thursday for Cowlitz County

The Interstate 5 corridor in Cowlitz County will be under a heat advisory starting noon Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday, when temperatures are forecasted to reach the mid-to-upper 90s.

The National Weather Service's Portland office issued the advisory Monday for the I-5 corridor, as well as Lower Columbia, the Greater Portland Metro area, central Willamette Valley and the Greater Vancouver area.

Meteorologists predict a high of 93 degrees in Kelso on Wednesday and Thursday with a low of 67 Wednesday and a low of 63 Thursday. Woodland is forecasted to see temperatures reach as high as 98 degrees.

The Longview Church of the Nazarene is scheduled to run a cooling shelter from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 3 p.m. Thursday with snacks available. The church is located at 814 15th Ave., Longview.

Family Health Center locations will open lobbies for people who need to sit in a cool space during regular business hours. City of Longview staff previously said a bus will park at the Alabama Street homeless encampment when temperatures reach 90 or higher.

Hot weather safety tips Stay indoors and in an air-conditioned environment as much as possible. Drink plenty of fluids but avoid beverages that contain alcohol, caffeine or a lot of sugar. Eat more frequently but make sure meals are balanced and light. Never leave any person or pet in a parked vehicle. Avoid dressing babies in heavy clothing or wrapping them in warm blankets. Make sure pets have plenty of water. If you take prescription diuretics, antihistamines, mood-altering or antispasmodic drugs, check with a doctor about the effects of sun and heat exposure. Source: DOH

Experts advise to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and stay in air conditioning, if possible, during the heat advisory. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location.

The Washington State Department of Health advises people to cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun to reduce the heat entering a house. The department also suggests checking on people who are elderly or ill. Those who might need help should arrange to have family, friends or neighbors check in with them during warmer periods.