Expected high temperatures has also produced conditions for rapid fire spread in parts of Lower Columbia, according to the National Weather Service.

The Portland office reports a red flag warning is in effect through Monday evening in Cowlitz and Skamania counties due forecasts of gusty winds and low relative humidity.

The National Weather Service also upgraded its excessive heat watch to a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Tuesday for the Interstate 5 corridor in Cowlitz County, and surrounding areas. Originally the watch started Monday.

Highs in Cowlitz County are forecasted to hit around 96 degrees on Sunday, 100 on Monday and 99 on Tuesday. Winds could reach up to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph on Sunday and Monday.

Officials suggest people drink plenty of fluids during this time, stay in air conditioning and out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, particularly when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in minutes, the department reports.

Cowlitz County's season burn ban started July 4 through at least Sept. 30. That means, outdoor burning, including brush and yard debris piles, land clearing, and silvicultural burning is prohibited.

While recreational burning is allowed, officials suggest using cation during the red flag warning, especially around grassy areas.

Recreational fires are on private property; in an improved ring lined with metal, stone or masonry; no bigger than 3'x3'; burn clean, seasoned fire wood; and are supervised by someone 16 or older and sober who has the tools to put the fire out (like a charged hoseline).