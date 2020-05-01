'Heartbreaking" decision: Go 4th cancelled due to coronavirus

Longview's Go 4th celebration will be cancelled for the first time in 76 years due to the coronavirus outbreak, a loss that organizers called "heartbreaking" for the community.
It would be nearly impossible to impose 6-foot social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during the three-day annual event that culminates on Independence Day. The festival draws more than 30,000 visitors to the area over three days and is the city's signature summer event.
"I've been sick, almost," said Arleen Hubble, director of the Go 4th committee who has helped organized the festival for 30 years. "We struggled and struggled with it. I just want people to be safe. We don't know what’s going to happen even a month from now. There’s just no way to keep social distancing down at the lake."
During the Fourth of July, people from all over the region start gathering at Lake Sacajawea early in the morning and stay all day, she said. They often are in close quarters.
"Even after the stay-at-home order is lifted, government officials and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommend to continue social distancing," the Go 4th Committee said in a press release Friday. "We do not see how this can be safely implemented with regards to the lines for our non-profit food vendors, popular marketplace and timbersport competitions."
Hubble said she personally was disappointed, but she also felt sorry for many local nonprofits that use the festival as their primary fundraising event of the year. Families schedule their reunions around the Fourth of July, she added, and college students look forward to coming home and seeing old friends. The community will be "heartbroken" to hear it's been canceled, she said.
"It’s going to be hard on everybody because everybody wants to get out. Everybody is tired already of staying home, but it's just not a safe event to keep going on with," she said.
The 10-person volunteer committee starts planning Go 4th in October, Hubble said. They've already received checks from marketplace vendors and potential sponsors for this year. They've held onto the money up to this point, but now they're returning the checks, she said.
In addition, the annual button sales and gift-certificate sponsorships that fund the fireworks show have taken a hit this year due to statewide business closures, according to the release.
If people still choose to congregate at the lake during the Fourth of July, "they're on their own," Hubble said. There won't be a food court, marketplace or any entertainment, she said.
The committee will once again start planning next year's celebration in October, she said, and hopefully will add something "extra special" to make 2021 even better.
"We’re going to keep on. No doubt about that."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.