'Heartbreaking" decision: Go 4th cancelled due to coronavirus

Hubble said she personally was disappointed, but she also felt sorry for many local nonprofits that use the festival as their primary fundraising event of the year. Families schedule their reunions around the Fourth of July, she added, and college students look forward to coming home and seeing old friends. The community will be "heartbroken" to hear it's been canceled, she said.

"It’s going to be hard on everybody because everybody wants to get out. Everybody is tired already of staying home, but it's just not a safe event to keep going on with," she said.

The 10-person volunteer committee starts planning Go 4th in October, Hubble said. They've already received checks from marketplace vendors and potential sponsors for this year. They've held onto the money up to this point, but now they're returning the checks, she said.

In addition, the annual button sales and gift-certificate sponsorships that fund the fireworks show have taken a hit this year due to statewide business closures, according to the release.

If people still choose to congregate at the lake during the Fourth of July, "they're on their own," Hubble said. There won't be a food court, marketplace or any entertainment, she said.