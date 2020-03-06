Heart throb: Woodland patient loves Kaiser's virtual cardiac rehab program

Cross-Linstead said she can’t rave enough about the program, which allowed her to exercise on her schedule and didn’t require a commute to Vancouver or Portland.

“There’s no way with balancing everything that I would have been able to go (to a clinic),” she said.

More than 300 patients in Oregon and Southwest Washington have enrolled since Kaiser started the virtual rehab program in June, according to the group. About 90% of patients complete the 12-week program, compared to 13% of patients in clinic-based programs, according to Kaiser.

Patients can continue remote monitoring and check-ins for up to a year after completing the program.

Cross-Linstead graduated last year but said she’s still using the program because it teaches her different ways to manage her health and keeps her accountable.

“Even if you graduate you get the different tools they provide to you, including meal planning and other options,” she said. “It’s nice to break up the monotony ... because otherwise it’s easy to fall off that (routine).”

Siobhan Gray, Kaiser’s medical director for the program, said although the rehab is not a substitution for medication, it does have proven physical and emotional benefits for patients.