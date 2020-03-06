Heart throb: Woodland patient loves Kaiser's virtual cardiac rehab program

Sherie Cross-Linstead thought she was completely healthy until a little over a year ago, when she was diagnosed with a rare form of heart failure two days after giving birth.
The Woodland resident was diagnosed with peripartum cardiomyopathy, heart failure related to pregnancy. About a week later, she was back in the hospital after a stroke.
A few months later, her doctor suggested she join Kaiser Permanente Northwest’s nine-month-old virtual cardiac rehabilitation program.
“I was concerned. Being a new mom and working 10-hour shifts, I have a pretty packed day,” said Cross-Linstead, 37. “So my doctor mentioned this program ... I thought it sounded great.”
Cardiac rehab programs include exercise and lifestyle coaching for patients who’ve had heart attacks, heart failure or heart surgery. Most programs require patients to attend exercise sessions at a clinic or hospital, but Kaiser’s virtual program allows some patients like Cross-Linstead to exercise wherever they want.
The program is not intended for high-risk patients, such as those who’ve had a heart transplant or are at risk of falling.
Patients attend an in- person appointment to review the program, set goals, and record a baseline heart rate. Once enrolled, participants then use a fitness tracker device and a smartphone application to record their exercise and heart rate. They upload the data to a secure site so a cardiac nurse can track their progress. The nurse also checks in regularly with patients by phone to provide coaching and answer questions.
Cross-Linstead said she can’t rave enough about the program, which allowed her to exercise on her schedule and didn’t require a commute to Vancouver or Portland.
“There’s no way with balancing everything that I would have been able to go (to a clinic),” she said.
More than 300 patients in Oregon and Southwest Washington have enrolled since Kaiser started the virtual rehab program in June, according to the group. About 90% of patients complete the 12-week program, compared to 13% of patients in clinic-based programs, according to Kaiser.
Patients can continue remote monitoring and check-ins for up to a year after completing the program.
Cross-Linstead graduated last year but said she’s still using the program because it teaches her different ways to manage her health and keeps her accountable.
“Even if you graduate you get the different tools they provide to you, including meal planning and other options,” she said. “It’s nice to break up the monotony ... because otherwise it’s easy to fall off that (routine).”
Siobhan Gray, Kaiser’s medical director for the program, said although the rehab is not a substitution for medication, it does have proven physical and emotional benefits for patients.
“It’s not just exercising independently. It looks at diet, medications, blood pressure and helps with smoking cessation,” she said.
The virtual program also eliminates the barrier of having to drive to a clinic, Gray said, and helps patients develop lifestyle changes.
“If you figure out a way to make it work in your life, you are more likely to continue down the road,” she said. “People are surprised it works well for them.”
Cross-Linstead said the rehab program has “absolutely” helped her heart health.
“I was in severe heart failure when I was diagnosed,” she said. “Now, I’m in moderate and making an improvement. I really attribute that to this program.”