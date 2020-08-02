Healthcare may be decisive in congressional race: Here’s where the candidates differ

Nevertheless, in April she voted against a nonbinding House resolution to condemn the Trump administration’s support for a lawsuit that would overturn Obamacare.

The Trump administration’s current attempt to invalidate the ACA through the Supreme Court is not matched with a significant replacement plan. Herrera Beutler says she isn’t waiting for the court’s decision, and is focused on passing legislation to create a safety net if the ACA is revoked.

“That’s why I’ve been working to get legislation in place. So that, again, if the ACA doesn’t pass the muster, we’ve got other things in place,” Herrera Beutler said.

She pointed to her work on maternity issues, drug costs and transparency and expanding health coverage for seniors as legislation that will reform the healthcare system and provide a safety net so the ACA can be responsibly repealed.

“It would be silly to frame this as ‘ACA and healthcare’ or ‘no ACA and no healthcare,’ ” she said.

Long, on the other hand, argues that the only way to ensure choice is to retain the ACA and add a public option — something Herrera Beutler insists would push the country closer to a government-run socialized healthcare system.