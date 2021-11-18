Youth and Family Link, Kaiser, MTI partner on COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday

Youth and Family Link is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday in Kelso, with Pfizer doses available for anyone 5 years old and older.

The organization is partnering with Kaiser Permanente and Medical Teams International to administer the vaccines.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot at 402 Mill St., Kelso. The Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old and doses for those 12 and older will be available. People who get their first of the two-dose series at the Saturday clinic can get their second shot at the same location on Dec. 11.

Eligible people can get booster shots at the clinic. Booster shots can be mixed and matched, so no matter which type of COVID-19 vaccine people got initially, they can get a Pfizer booster.

People interested in the shots can make an appointment online at https://bit.ly/3cHC1lb, or by using the QR code on the Youth and Family Link Facebook page. If people can’t make an appointment online, they can make one during the clinic, said Emiley Siters, Link community program director.

Link will hold monthly COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties, Siters said. Following the November and December Kelso clinics, vaccinations will be available during a resource fair on Jan. 16 at the Link building, she said. Future clinics will target outlying areas, including Castle Rock, Toutle, Woodland and Wahkiakum County.

“Our overall mission with Link is to have a healthy community and this falls into our mission,” Siters said. “We want to increase the vaccination rates in the community, make sure children and families are safe and staying healthy.”

Link held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in August during its back-to-school event using a grant from Kaiser Permanente, Siters said. The organization received another round of funding for vaccine outreach and clinics through July, she said. Cascade Pacific Action Alliance also is helping fund the efforts.

Siters said Link is not trying to push the vaccine on people, but is trying to educate the community about its safety.

