Youth and Family Link is hosting an outreach clinic Feb. 24 at its Longview location.
The Care Connect Clinic, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 907 Douglas St., is a partnership with Kaiser Permanente and Medical Teams International.
The clinic will offer free screenings for high blood pressure, diabetes and mental health, care for dental emergencies, COVID-19 vaccines and referrals to primary care.
Those interested can schedule appointments at https://calendly.com/esiters/february.
For more information, call 360-423-6741.